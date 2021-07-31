Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

