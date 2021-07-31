Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

