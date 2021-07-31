Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $18.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.58 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $77.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

