Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CCBG opened at $24.34 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $410.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,304 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

