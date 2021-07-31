Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Canopy Growth worth $64,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 232.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 320.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

