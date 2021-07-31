Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

