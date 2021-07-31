Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

