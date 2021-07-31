Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

