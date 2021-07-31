Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 1,445.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

