Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

