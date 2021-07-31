Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.61 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

