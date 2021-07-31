Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 61,000 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HNI by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

