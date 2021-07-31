Canaccord Genuity Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $160.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.