Canaccord Genuity Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.