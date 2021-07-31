Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.72.
ACQ opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.68 and a 52-week high of C$54.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.