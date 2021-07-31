Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACQ. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.72.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$13.68 and a 52-week high of C$54.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.