Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 8,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

