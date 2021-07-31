Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 8,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
