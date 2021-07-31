Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 835,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,994. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

