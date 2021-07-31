California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 17.22%.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 447,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

