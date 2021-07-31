California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

