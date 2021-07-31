California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

