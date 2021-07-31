California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 228 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

