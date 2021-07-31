California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 149 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Integer worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

