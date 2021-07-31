California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of SAFM opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

