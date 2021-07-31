California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $82.98 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

