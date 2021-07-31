California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $31,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $6,929,000.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $43.40 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

