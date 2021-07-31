California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $778,744. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.71.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

