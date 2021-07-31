California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $778,744 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.71.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

