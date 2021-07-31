California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

