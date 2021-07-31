California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64. Formula One Group has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.