California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 595 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

