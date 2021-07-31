Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.11. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 113,871 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

