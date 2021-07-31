Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.11. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 113,871 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.