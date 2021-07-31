CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.82

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.82 and traded as high as C$38.44. CAE shares last traded at C$38.07, with a volume of 628,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Get CAE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.