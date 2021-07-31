Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

