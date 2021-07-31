Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $24.61. 259,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $950.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

