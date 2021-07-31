Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

