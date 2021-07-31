Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $104.40. 816,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

