Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

BC stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $104.40. 816,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,896. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.