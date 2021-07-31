Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.
BC stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $104.40. 816,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,896. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
