Brokers Set Expectations for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

