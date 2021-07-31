Brokers Set Expectations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.