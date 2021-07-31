Brokers Offer Predictions for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Silgan by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Silgan by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

