Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

