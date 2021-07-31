Brokers Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

