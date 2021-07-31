Brokers Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $200.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

