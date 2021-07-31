Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

TDOC stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

