Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

