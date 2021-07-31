Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of MTDR opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

