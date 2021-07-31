Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) PT at €63.89

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.89 ($75.17).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.