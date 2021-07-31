Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

