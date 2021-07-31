Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $21.89

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

