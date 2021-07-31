Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $184.75

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.39. 1,447,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,936. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

